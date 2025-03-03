Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Cuts Stake in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd reduced its stake in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) by 60.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,351 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 6,535 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Lear were worth $412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Lear by 9.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 135,049 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $14,742,000 after acquiring an additional 12,094 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Lear by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 39,465 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,759,000 after buying an additional 5,711 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Lear during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,946,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of Lear by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 144,282 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $15,748,000 after purchasing an additional 9,774 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lear by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,221 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 6,055 shares during the period. 97.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE LEA opened at $93.97 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.92. Lear Co. has a 1-year low of $86.28 and a 1-year high of $147.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Lear ( NYSE:LEA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The auto parts company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.44. Lear had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 2.17%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lear Co. will post 12.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.45%.

LEA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Lear from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Barclays reduced their price target on Lear from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on Lear from $104.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Lear from $147.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Lear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.00.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

