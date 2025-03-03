Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Decreases Holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) by 40.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,495 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,684 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Teleflex by 2.8% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,376,452 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,329,704,000 after purchasing an additional 147,147 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Teleflex by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,057,080 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $508,757,000 after purchasing an additional 21,291 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Teleflex by 0.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,130,560 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $278,676,000 after purchasing an additional 5,746 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Teleflex by 0.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 427,579 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $105,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Teleflex by 31.2% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 407,442 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $100,768,000 after purchasing an additional 96,958 shares in the last quarter. 95.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TFX stock opened at $132.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $175.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.65. Teleflex Incorporated has a 12 month low of $130.60 and a 12 month high of $249.90. The company has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 26.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.16.

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The medical technology company reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by $0.03. Teleflex had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The company had revenue of $795.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.24 million. Analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.77%.

TFX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Teleflex from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (down from $255.00) on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Teleflex from $227.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Teleflex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.83.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

