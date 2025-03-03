Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Grows Stock Position in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Free Report) by 33.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,413 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,325 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in G-III Apparel Group were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get G-III Apparel Group alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 93.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 3,026 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd lifted its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 103.2% in the third quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 5,821 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GIII. Guggenheim raised their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. StockNews.com upgraded G-III Apparel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, G-III Apparel Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.17.

G-III Apparel Group Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ GIII opened at $27.07 on Monday. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $20.66 and a twelve month high of $36.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 2.07.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The textile maker reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 5.59%. G-III Apparel Group’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for G-III Apparel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G-III Apparel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.