Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Has $489,000 Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 99.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,383 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,686 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $489,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 3,025,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,165,000 after acquiring an additional 74,120 shares during the last quarter. InvesTrust acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,805,000. White Pine Investment CO acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,536,000. Denver PWM LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1,134.3% in the fourth quarter. Denver PWM LLC now owns 63,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,794,000 after acquiring an additional 58,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 9.0% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 495,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,510,000 after acquiring an additional 40,698 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSEARCA IJK opened at $89.07 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $92.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.85. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $82.82 and a 12-month high of $100.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.