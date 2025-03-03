Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Invests $409,000 in The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 59,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd owned approximately 0.06% of Honest at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Honest during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Honest during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Honest during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Honest during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Honest during the third quarter valued at about $78,000. Institutional investors own 45.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Honest

In other news, Director Jessica Warren sold 465,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.55, for a total value of $3,510,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,170,058 shares in the company, valued at $8,833,937.90. This trade represents a 28.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HNST. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Honest from $7.50 to $9.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Honest in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley raised their price objective on Honest from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Loop Capital downgraded Honest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners raised their price objective on Honest from $5.75 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.93.

Honest Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HNST opened at $5.40 on Monday. The Honest Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.40 and a fifty-two week high of $8.97. The company has a market cap of $588.11 million, a PE ratio of -135.00 and a beta of 2.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.47.

Honest (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Honest had a negative return on equity of 3.26% and a negative net margin of 1.13%. The firm had revenue of $99.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.46 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Honest Company, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honest Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells diapers and wipes, skin and personal care, and household and wellness products. The company also offers baby clothing and nursery bedding products. It sells its products through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

