Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Invests $477,000 in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Cinemark in the fourth quarter valued at $976,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Cinemark by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 23,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cinemark in the fourth quarter valued at $874,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Cinemark by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 35,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnbrook Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Cinemark in the fourth quarter valued at $4,937,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on CNK. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Cinemark in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Cinemark from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Cinemark from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Cinemark from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cinemark has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.70.

Cinemark Price Performance

NYSE CNK opened at $25.59 on Monday. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $16.32 and a one year high of $36.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.72 and a 200 day moving average of $29.81. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.06). Cinemark had a return on equity of 65.83% and a net margin of 10.16%. The business had revenue of $814.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Cinemark’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

Cinemark Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. Cinemark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cinemark

In related news, insider Wanda Marie Gierhart sold 9,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $246,213.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 147,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,980,178. The trade was a 5.83 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Cinemark Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 16, 2024, it operated 501 theatres with 5,719 screens in 42 states and 13 countries in South and Central America. Cinemark Holdings, Inc was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

