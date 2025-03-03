Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Makes New $409,000 Investment in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 114,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,645 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Royal Gold by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 18,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in Royal Gold by 711.9% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 42,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,577,000 after buying an additional 37,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Royal Gold by 76.1% in the fourth quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,757 shares in the last quarter. 83.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on RGLD. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Royal Gold from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Raymond James increased their price target on Royal Gold from $184.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $154.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Royal Gold presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.86.

Royal Gold Stock Up 1.4 %

RGLD opened at $147.00 on Monday. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.33 and a 12-month high of $155.64. The stock has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.17, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $140.55 and a 200-day moving average of $142.38.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.17. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 46.15%. As a group, analysts expect that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Royal Gold Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Royal Gold news, SVP Daniel Breeze sold 549 shares of Royal Gold stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $82,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,443,950. The trade was a 3.26 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Royal Gold Company Profile

(Free Report)

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.