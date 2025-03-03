Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Makes New $413,000 Investment in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ALKS. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alkermes in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alkermes by 2,231.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in shares of Alkermes by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Craig C. Hopkinson sold 9,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $290,461.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,881,495. The trade was a 13.37 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Cato T. Laurencin sold 2,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total value of $85,708.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $732,964.05. This trade represents a 10.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 318,400 shares of company stock valued at $10,702,911. 4.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ALKS opened at $34.33 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.49. Alkermes plc has a 1-year low of $22.90 and a 1-year high of $36.45.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.11. Alkermes had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 23.57%. On average, research analysts predict that Alkermes plc will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on ALKS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Alkermes from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Alkermes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.36.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products for the treatment of alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of clinical and preclinical product candidates in development for neurological disorders.

