Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Makes New $468,000 Investment in iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 232,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of iQIYI in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iQIYI during the third quarter worth $32,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iQIYI by 102.9% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 701,901 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iQIYI in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iQIYI in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. 52.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IQ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC raised iQIYI from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.15 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on iQIYI from $3.00 to $2.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of iQIYI in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of iQIYI from $2.50 to $1.80 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, OTR Global reaffirmed a “negative” rating on shares of iQIYI in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, iQIYI presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.91.

IQ opened at $2.08 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.13 and a 200-day moving average of $2.30. iQIYI, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.82 and a fifty-two week high of $5.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.44.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. iQIYI had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 2.62%. The business had revenue of $919.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that iQIYI, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment video services in the People's Republic of China. It offers various products and services, including online video, online games, online literature, animations, and other products. The company operates a platform that provides a collection of internet video content, such as professionally produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

