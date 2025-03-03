Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Makes New $498,000 Investment in Net Lease Office Properties (NYSE:NLOP)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Net Lease Office Properties (NYSE:NLOP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 15,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,000.

Get Net Lease Office Properties alerts:

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Net Lease Office Properties by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 12,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in Net Lease Office Properties in the third quarter worth about $976,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Net Lease Office Properties by 132.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 11,341 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Net Lease Office Properties by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Net Lease Office Properties by 42.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 11,707 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Net Lease Office Properties in a report on Thursday, November 14th.

Net Lease Office Properties Stock Performance

NLOP opened at $32.41 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.42 and its 200-day moving average is $31.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Net Lease Office Properties has a twelve month low of $22.16 and a twelve month high of $34.38.

About Net Lease Office Properties

(Free Report)

Net Lease Office Properties (NYSE: NLOP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust with a portfolio of 59 high-quality office properties, totaling approximately 8.7 million leasable square feet primarily leased to corporate tenants on a single-tenant net lease basis. The vast majority of the office properties owned by NLOP are located in the U.S., with the balance in Europe.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Net Lease Office Properties (NYSE:NLOP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Net Lease Office Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Net Lease Office Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.