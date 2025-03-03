Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Makes New Investment in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $496,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 98,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,210,000 after purchasing an additional 7,517 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $248,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Alexander J. Jessett sold 13,067 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total transaction of $1,496,171.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 124,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,226,167. This represents a 9.52 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 7,324 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total value of $838,598.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 300,135 shares in the company, valued at $34,365,457.50. The trade was a 2.38 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,413 shares of company stock worth $2,895,718. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CPT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $129.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $129.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.53.

NYSE CPT opened at $123.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.94. Camden Property Trust has a one year low of $92.99 and a one year high of $127.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $115.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.44.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.05. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.35% and a net margin of 10.58%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 280.00%.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,250 apartment homes across the United States.

