Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Makes New Investment in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 33,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $468,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Chimera Investment by 301.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 183,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 137,655 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Chimera Investment by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 767,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,746,000 after purchasing an additional 122,088 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in Chimera Investment by 67.3% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 147,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 59,380 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Chimera Investment by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 190,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after purchasing an additional 42,741 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC grew its stake in Chimera Investment by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,400,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Chimera Investment stock opened at $14.22 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 0.06. Chimera Investment Co. has a one year low of $11.28 and a one year high of $16.89.

Chimera Investment ( NYSE:CIM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.10). Chimera Investment had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 7.00%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chimera Investment Co. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. Chimera Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 137.04%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Chimera Investment in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Chimera Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th.

In related news, CIO Jack Lee Macdowell, Jr. purchased 50,000 shares of Chimera Investment stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.91 per share, with a total value of $745,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,491,000. This trade represents a 100.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency residential mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, business purpose and investor loans, and other real estate related securities.

