Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Makes New Investment in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 43,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $496,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 35.6% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 321,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,657,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 48,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 21,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 3.5% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 48,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DEA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Easterly Government Properties from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Easterly Government Properties from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th.

Insider Transactions at Easterly Government Properties

In other Easterly Government Properties news, CEO Darrell W. Crate bought 10,000 shares of Easterly Government Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.91 per share, for a total transaction of $109,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 171,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,870,835.89. The trade was a 6.19 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Easterly Government Properties Stock Down 0.2 %

DEA stock opened at $11.28 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.41. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.67 and a beta of 0.70. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.45 and a twelve month high of $14.52.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.22. Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 1.34% and a net margin of 6.25%. The company had revenue of $78.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Easterly Government Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.40%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 557.89%.

Easterly Government Properties Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE: DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly’s experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

Featured Stories

