Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Makes New Investment in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,213 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $442,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ING Groep NV lifted its stake in Five Below by 189.5% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 115,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,154,000 after purchasing an additional 75,800 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in Five Below in the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Five Below by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 15,209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance bought a new stake in Five Below in the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in Five Below by 804.6% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 23,646 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 21,032 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 5,494 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.76, for a total transaction of $498,635.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,197,552.92. The trade was a 8.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of FIVE opened at $86.89 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.12. Five Below, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.87 and a twelve month high of $212.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $95.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.81.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $843.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.48 million. Five Below had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 18.03%. Five Below’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

FIVE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Five Below from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Five Below from $106.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Five Below from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Five Below from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Five Below from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.32.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

