Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Makes New Investment in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,000.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 246.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 165.3% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $197.00 price target on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $250.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Macquarie increased their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Vail Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.50.

Vail Resorts Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of MTN stock opened at $159.14 on Monday. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.27 and a 12 month high of $235.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $172.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.90. The company has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 26.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.11.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 9th. The company reported ($4.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.99) by $0.38. The business had revenue of $260.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.45 million. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 21.90%. Vail Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($4.60) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

Vail Resorts Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a $2.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $8.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.58%. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is 147.51%.

About Vail Resorts

(Free Report)

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.