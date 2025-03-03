Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Makes New Investment in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 246.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 165.3% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $197.00 price target on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $250.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Macquarie increased their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Vail Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.50.
Vail Resorts Trading Up 2.1 %
Shares of MTN stock opened at $159.14 on Monday. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.27 and a 12 month high of $235.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $172.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.90. The company has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 26.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.11.
Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 9th. The company reported ($4.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.99) by $0.38. The business had revenue of $260.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.45 million. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 21.90%. Vail Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($4.60) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.
Vail Resorts Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a $2.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $8.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.58%. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is 147.51%.
About Vail Resorts
Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.
