Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Purchases New Stake in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 13,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 30.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,102,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,075,000 after purchasing an additional 494,988 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,194,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,481,000 after purchasing an additional 156,495 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 14.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 959,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,809,000 after purchasing an additional 120,304 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 2.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 783,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,790,000 after purchasing an additional 16,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC raised its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 4.0% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 508,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,564,000 after purchasing an additional 19,674 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NSSC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen downgraded Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Cowen downgraded Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Lake Street Capital set a $30.00 target price on Napco Security Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Napco Security Technologies from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Napco Security Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.33.

Napco Security Technologies Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:NSSC opened at $24.56 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $894.01 million, a P/E ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.43 and its 200-day moving average is $37.50. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.84 and a 1-year high of $58.09.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $42.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.93 million. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 27.65% and a net margin of 25.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

Napco Security Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 12th. Napco Security Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.46%.

Napco Security Technologies Company Profile

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications in the United States and internationally. Its access control systems include various types of identification readers, control panels, PC-based computers, and electronically activated door-locking devices; intrusion and fire alarm systems, consists of various detectors, a control panel, a digital keypad and signaling equipment; and door locking devices comprise microprocessor-based electronic door locks with push button, card readers and bio-metric operation, door alarms, mechanical door locks, and simple dead bolt locks.

