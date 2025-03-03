Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Sells 21,741 Shares of Paymentus Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PAY)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lessened its stake in Paymentus Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PAY – Free Report) by 59.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 21,741 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Paymentus were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Paymentus alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Paymentus in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $331,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Paymentus by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 124,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,486,000 after acquiring an additional 34,307 shares during the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Paymentus by 8.8% in the third quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 15,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC lifted its stake in Paymentus by 3,809.6% in the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 20,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 20,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Paymentus by 196.9% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 43,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 28,628 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Sanjay Kalra sold 15,794 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.99, for a total value of $505,250.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 466,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,908,459.65. This represents a 3.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Andrew A. Gerber sold 3,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.98, for a total transaction of $98,178.60. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 94,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,033,462.90. The trade was a 3.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,136 shares of company stock worth $1,883,831. Company insiders own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PAY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Paymentus from $23.50 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Paymentus from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Paymentus from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Paymentus in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Paymentus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Paymentus

Paymentus Trading Down 0.7 %

PAY opened at $27.30 on Monday. Paymentus Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.46 and a 1-year high of $38.94. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 88.06 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.30.

About Paymentus

(Free Report)

Paymentus Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based bill payment technology and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers electronic bill presentment and payment services, enterprise customer communication, and self-service revenue management to billers through a software-as-a-service technology platform.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paymentus Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paymentus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paymentus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.