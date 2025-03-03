Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Sells 32,651 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd decreased its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 75.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,826 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 32,651 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bangor Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 92.5% in the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 566 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the third quarter worth $26,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the third quarter worth $32,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the third quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on TFC. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Truist Financial from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Truist Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. StockNews.com raised Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Truist Financial from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, HSBC raised Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.79.

Insider Activity at Truist Financial

In related news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 4,966 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $229,429.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,565.20. This trade represents a 30.63 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Truist Financial Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE TFC opened at $46.37 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $34.51 and a 52 week high of $49.06. The company has a market capitalization of $60.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.08.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The insurance provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 15.59%. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.46%.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

