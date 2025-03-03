Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Sells 7,620 Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 47.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,620 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Shares of BATS INDA opened at $48.12 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.24 and a beta of 0.75. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 1-year low of $30.57 and a 1-year high of $38.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.09 and its 200-day moving average is $54.34.

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

