Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Sells 9,732 Shares of Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lowered its stake in Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE – Free Report) by 25.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,732 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Veris Residential were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VRE. Adelante Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Veris Residential in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,001,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in Veris Residential by 491.8% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 616,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,013,000 after buying an additional 512,406 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Corp ON bought a new position in Veris Residential in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,561,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Veris Residential by 5,945.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 224,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,006,000 after buying an additional 220,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Veris Residential by 11.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,102,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,557,000 after buying an additional 219,901 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VRE has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Veris Residential from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Veris Residential from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective (down from $20.00) on shares of Veris Residential in a report on Wednesday, February 26th.

Veris Residential Price Performance

NYSE VRE opened at $16.89 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Veris Residential, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.84 and a 12-month high of $18.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -99.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.06 and its 200-day moving average is $16.97.

Veris Residential (NYSE:VRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). Veris Residential had a negative return on equity of 4.97% and a negative net margin of 5.70%. The firm had revenue of $68.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.98 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Veris Residential, Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veris Residential Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Veris Residential’s payout ratio is presently -133.33%.

Veris Residential Profile

Veris Residential, Inc is a forward-thinking, environmentally and socially conscious real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily owns, operates, acquires and develops holistically-inspired, Class A multifamily properties that meet the sustainability-conscious lifestyle needs of today’s residents while seeking to positively impact the communities it serves and the planet at large.

