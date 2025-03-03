Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Takes $478,000 Position in Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 74,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VMEO. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Vimeo by 65.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,392,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,032,000 after acquiring an additional 548,812 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in Vimeo during the 3rd quarter valued at $391,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Vimeo by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 324,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 49,699 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Vimeo by 203.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 240,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 161,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vimeo by 66.0% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 79,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 31,800 shares during the last quarter. 84.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Vimeo Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:VMEO opened at $5.89 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $970.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.81 and a beta of 2.21. Vimeo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.43 and a 1-year high of $7.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.93.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
VMEO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Vimeo from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Vimeo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Vimeo from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th.
About Vimeo
Vimeo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions worldwide. It provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. The company also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools.
