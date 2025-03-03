Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Takes $478,000 Position in Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 74,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,000.

Get Vimeo alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VMEO. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Vimeo by 65.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,392,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,032,000 after acquiring an additional 548,812 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in Vimeo during the 3rd quarter valued at $391,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Vimeo by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 324,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 49,699 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Vimeo by 203.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 240,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 161,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vimeo by 66.0% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 79,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 31,800 shares during the last quarter. 84.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vimeo Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VMEO opened at $5.89 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $970.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.81 and a beta of 2.21. Vimeo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.43 and a 1-year high of $7.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.93.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Vimeo ( NASDAQ:VMEO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Vimeo had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The company had revenue of $103.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.60 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Vimeo, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VMEO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Vimeo from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Vimeo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Vimeo from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th.

Read Our Latest Report on VMEO

About Vimeo

(Free Report)

Vimeo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions worldwide. It provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. The company also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vimeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vimeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.