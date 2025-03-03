Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Takes $486,000 Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MGK opened at $338.40 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.85 billion, a PE ratio of 41.72 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $348.51 and its 200-day moving average is $334.88. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $266.99 and a fifty-two week high of $358.64.

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

