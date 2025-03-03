Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Takes Position in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 64,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COTY. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Coty by 42.6% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 5,642,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,984,000 after buying an additional 1,687,045 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Coty by 147.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,165,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,947,000 after purchasing an additional 693,961 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Coty by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,450,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,566,000 after acquiring an additional 656,952 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of Coty during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,681,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Coty by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 1,388,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,036,000 after buying an additional 321,221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COTY stock opened at $5.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -569.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Coty Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.42 and a 12-month high of $12.99.

Coty ( NYSE:COTY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.11). Coty had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 6.34%. Equities analysts anticipate that Coty Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Coty from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Coty from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Coty from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Coty from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded Coty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.89.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

