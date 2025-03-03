Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Takes Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 49,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,519,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Howard Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Olympiad Research LP lifted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Olympiad Research LP now owns 13,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,412,000 after buying an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lipe & Dalton purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. 86.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Discover Financial Services Trading Up 2.2 %

DFS opened at $195.38 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $49.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $188.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.78. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $118.74 and a one year high of $205.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $1.98. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 26.18% and a net margin of 17.29%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 13.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DFS shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $233.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $193.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $185.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $239.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.91.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DFS

Discover Financial Services Profile

(Free Report)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.