Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Takes Position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EIX. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Groupama Asset Managment raised its position in shares of Edison International by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 29,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Edison International by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edison International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EIX opened at $54.45 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $21.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.41. Edison International has a one year low of $49.06 and a one year high of $88.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Edison International Dividend Announcement

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.03). Edison International had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The business had revenue of $17.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.8275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 7th. This represents a $3.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.08%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Edison International from $76.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Guggenheim lowered shares of Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Edison International in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Edison International from $94.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.75.

About Edison International



Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

