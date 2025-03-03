Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Takes Position in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 2,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,929,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 110,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,337,000 after buying an additional 31,444 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 3,812.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 141,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,777,000 after buying an additional 137,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 36,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,674,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Inspire Medical Systems news, insider Randy Ban sold 25,584 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.50, for a total value of $4,694,664.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,259 shares in the company, valued at $1,332,026.50. The trade was a 77.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO John Rondoni sold 583 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.49, for a total value of $99,395.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 10,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,777,187.76. This represents a 5.30 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,225 shares of company stock worth $4,806,530. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Inspire Medical Systems Price Performance

INSP stock opened at $185.56 on Monday. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.00 and a fifty-two week high of $257.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.26, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $187.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.12.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.41. Inspire Medical Systems had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 6.67%. Research analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on INSP shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $252.00 to $248.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $234.00 price target (down previously from $236.00) on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Inspire Medical Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.82.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

