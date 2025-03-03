Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Takes Position in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 39,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MFA. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in MFA Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in MFA Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $104,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MFA Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Choreo LLC bought a new position in shares of MFA Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of MFA Financial by 639.9% in the fourth quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 13,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 12,011 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MFA. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on MFA Financial from $13.50 to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. StockNews.com cut MFA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on MFA Financial from $13.50 to $12.50 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on MFA Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of MFA Financial in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MFA Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.70.

Shares of NYSE:MFA opened at $10.65 on Monday. MFA Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.36 and a 1 year high of $13.45. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 2.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.33 and its 200 day moving average is $11.35.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.02). MFA Financial had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 16.47%. The firm had revenue of $50.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.06 million. Analysts expect that MFA Financial, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.15%. MFA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 172.84%.

MFA Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage securities, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities, agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

