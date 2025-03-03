Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Trims Stock Holdings in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd trimmed its position in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT – Free Report) by 66.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 51,663 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd owned 0.09% of Community Healthcare Trust worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHCT. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 1,395.6% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 492,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,931,000 after purchasing an additional 459,163 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust in the third quarter worth $3,689,000. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 25.0% in the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 936,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,002,000 after acquiring an additional 187,510 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC grew its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 534.3% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 113,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,059,000 after acquiring an additional 95,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust in the third quarter worth $920,000. 87.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Community Healthcare Trust stock opened at $18.74 on Monday. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated has a one year low of $15.06 and a one year high of $27.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $530.96 million, a PE ratio of -81.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.33 and its 200 day moving average is $18.46.

Community Healthcare Trust ( NYSE:CHCT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. Community Healthcare Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.65% and a negative net margin of 2.75%. The company had revenue of $29.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.85 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be issued a $0.4675 dividend. This is an increase from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.98%. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -813.04%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CHCT shares. StockNews.com raised Community Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 8th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Community Healthcare Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.25.

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (the Company”, we”, our”) was organized in the State of Maryland on March 28, 2014. The Company is a fully-integrated healthcare real estate company that owns and acquires real estate properties that are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems or other healthcare service providers.

