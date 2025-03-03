Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Trims Stock Position in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lessened its position in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 355 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 444.1% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in Lamar Advertising during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Lamar Advertising by 109.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $121.76 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $132.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $129.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Lamar Advertising from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lamar Advertising has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.60.

LAMR opened at $124.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. Lamar Advertising has a fifty-two week low of $108.30 and a fifty-two week high of $139.88. The company has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.19 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $124.45 and a 200-day moving average of $127.83.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $579.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.19 million. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 30.20% and a net margin of 16.40%. On average, equities analysts expect that Lamar Advertising will post 7.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. This is an increase from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is currently 175.64%.

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in the United States and Canada. The company owns and operates billboards, logo signs, and transit advertising displays, as well as rents space for advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals.

