20,582 Shares in Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) Purchased by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 20,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Commercial during the fourth quarter worth about $1,471,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 72,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,185,000 after buying an additional 4,469 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 62,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 4,240 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Commercial during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Commercial during the fourth quarter worth about $192,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.51% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th.

Gladstone Commercial Price Performance

Shares of GOOD opened at $16.00 on Tuesday. Gladstone Commercial Co. has a twelve month low of $12.61 and a twelve month high of $17.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $707.09 million, a PE ratio of 61.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 5.68, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.24. Gladstone Commercial had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 16.09%. The company had revenue of $37.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.04 million. Research analysts anticipate that Gladstone Commercial Co. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Gladstone Commercial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 27th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 24th. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 461.54%.

Gladstone Commercial Profile

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through January 2024, Gladstone Commercial has paid 229 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

