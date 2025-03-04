3,328 Shares in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Purchased by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 3,328 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

Get NetApp alerts:

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 62,496 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $7,255,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in NetApp by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 3,132 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its stake in NetApp by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 45,485 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $5,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in NetApp in the 4th quarter worth about $163,000. Finally, Suncoast Equity Management purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp during the 4th quarter worth about $648,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NTAP shares. Northland Securities boosted their price target on NetApp from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of NetApp in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of NetApp from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of NetApp from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.40.

NetApp Stock Down 4.1 %

NTAP stock opened at $95.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.23. NetApp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.18 and a fifty-two week high of $135.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $119.41 and a 200-day moving average of $121.54.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NetApp

In related news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total transaction of $2,529,780.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 27,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,116,114.01. The trade was a 44.81 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.29, for a total transaction of $1,056,465.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 279,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,774,104.78. This trade represents a 2.95 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,903 shares of company stock worth $7,260,341 over the last quarter. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NetApp Company Profile

(Free Report)

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.