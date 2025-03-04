Adeia Inc. (NASDAQ:ADEA) Shares Acquired by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Adeia Inc. (NASDAQ:ADEA – Free Report) by 20.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Adeia were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Adeia by 74.6% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 2,977 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adeia during the 4th quarter valued at about $142,000. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adeia during the third quarter valued at about $190,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Adeia during the third quarter worth $197,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management grew its position in Adeia by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 17,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 5,902 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ADEA. BWS Financial increased their price objective on Adeia from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of Adeia from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Adeia in a research report on Friday.

Adeia Trading Down 4.4 %

NASDAQ:ADEA opened at $15.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 26.37 and a beta of 1.37. Adeia Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.68 and a 52-week high of $17.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.84. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Adeia (NASDAQ:ADEA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. Adeia had a net margin of 17.19% and a return on equity of 32.81%. The firm had revenue of $119.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Adeia Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adeia Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. Adeia’s payout ratio is 35.09%.

About Adeia

Adeia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and semiconductor intellectual property licensing company in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company licenses its patent portfolios across various markets, including multichannel video programming distributors comprising cable, satellite, and telecommunications television providers that aggregate and distribute linear content over networks, as well as television providers that aggregate and stream linear content over broadband networks; over-the-top video service providers and social media companies, such as subscription video-on-demand and advertising-supported streaming service providers, as well as content providers, networks, and media companies.

