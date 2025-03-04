AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) by 23.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 699,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 133,492 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.94% of AGCO worth $65,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get AGCO alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in AGCO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,144,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AGCO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Olstein Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in AGCO by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in AGCO by 133.0% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 84,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,263,000 after buying an additional 48,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in AGCO by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 623,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,024,000 after buying an additional 12,328 shares in the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on AGCO shares. StockNews.com upgraded AGCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of AGCO from $112.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of AGCO from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of AGCO from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of AGCO from $102.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.30.

AGCO Stock Performance

NYSE:AGCO opened at $90.75 on Tuesday. AGCO Co. has a fifty-two week low of $84.35 and a fifty-two week high of $125.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $98.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.95, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.25.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.04). AGCO had a positive return on equity of 13.40% and a negative net margin of 3.64%. Equities research analysts forecast that AGCO Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

AGCO Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently -20.39%.

AGCO Company Profile

(Free Report)

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.