Amalgamated Bank Boosts Stake in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $1,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SL Green Realty by 272.0% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in SL Green Realty by 106.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the period. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SL Green Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

SL Green Realty Trading Down 2.8 %

NYSE:SLG opened at $62.73 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.73. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 784.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 12 month low of $47.22 and a 12 month high of $82.81.

SL Green Realty Announces Dividend

SL Green Realty ( NYSE:SLG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $1.90. SL Green Realty had a negative return on equity of 0.10% and a net margin of 2.48%. Research analysts forecast that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.2575 dividend. This represents a $3.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3,862.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SLG shares. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $45.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on SL Green Realty from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on SL Green Realty from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised SL Green Realty from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SL Green Realty has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on SL Green Realty

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Craig M. Hatkoff sold 3,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.30, for a total value of $229,066.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,047.60. This trade represents a 62.74 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

(Free Report)

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.