Amalgamated Bank Buys 313 Shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,614 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Federated Hermes were worth $1,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Federated Hermes by 2.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its position in Federated Hermes by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 7,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Federated Hermes by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 22,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Federated Hermes

In other news, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 5,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total value of $215,240.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 179,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,950,715.76. The trade was a 3.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on FHI. Evercore ISI set a $44.00 price target on Federated Hermes in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Federated Hermes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective (down from $45.00) on shares of Federated Hermes in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.17.

Federated Hermes Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE FHI opened at $38.60 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.03. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.24 and a 1 year high of $43.92. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.16.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.08. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 30.31%. On average, research analysts forecast that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

Federated Hermes Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. Federated Hermes’s payout ratio is presently 38.87%.

About Federated Hermes

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

