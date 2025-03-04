Amalgamated Bank Grows Position in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $1,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 1,760.2% during the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 208,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,035,000 after buying an additional 197,003 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 47,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after acquiring an additional 12,583 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 385.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 421,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,300,000 after acquiring an additional 334,445 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 319,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,389,000 after acquiring an additional 42,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 130,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,769,000 after acquiring an additional 42,241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

National Storage Affiliates Trust stock opened at $38.54 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54 and a beta of 1.03. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 52 week low of $34.58 and a 52 week high of $49.44.

National Storage Affiliates Trust ( NYSE:NSA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.41. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 20.59% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $190.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.37 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.92%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 200.00%.

NSA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, National Storage Affiliates Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.56.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,050 self storage properties, located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 68.6 million rentable square feet, which excludes 39 self storage properties classified as held for sale to be sold to a third party.

