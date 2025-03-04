Amalgamated Bank Grows Stock Holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,581 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 704 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas were worth $1,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 174.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 22,171 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the third quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,252,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 30.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 313,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,662,000 after purchasing an additional 73,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,991,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,621,000 after buying an additional 75,305 shares during the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on MGY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 target price (down from $29.00) on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.58.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MGY opened at $22.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.20. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a 52 week low of $22.03 and a 52 week high of $29.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $326.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.40 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 27.82%. Equities research analysts forecast that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from Magnolia Oil & Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 31.09%.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on February 14, 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

