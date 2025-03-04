Amalgamated Bank Has $1.15 Million Stock Holdings in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 729 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in LivaNova were worth $1,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 7.3% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc grew its stake in LivaNova by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 5,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in LivaNova by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 42,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after acquiring an additional 11,782 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in LivaNova during the third quarter worth approximately $529,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of LivaNova during the third quarter worth approximately $292,000. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ LIVN opened at $41.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.33 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.30 and its 200 day moving average is $49.52. LivaNova PLC has a 52 week low of $40.37 and a 52 week high of $64.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 3.37.

In other LivaNova news, Director Francesco Bianchi sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.99, for a total transaction of $63,737.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,522 shares in the company, valued at $383,546.78. This represents a 14.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LIVN. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on LivaNova from $64.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research cut LivaNova from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of LivaNova from $75.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of LivaNova from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LivaNova presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.20.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. The company operates through Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support segments. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

