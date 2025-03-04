Amalgamated Bank Has $1.17 Million Stock Position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in FMC were worth $1,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FMC. Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its position in shares of FMC by 186.2% in the third quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 498 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in FMC by 90.8% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in FMC in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FMC in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in FMC during the third quarter worth about $52,000. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp dropped their target price on FMC from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of FMC from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of FMC from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on FMC from $70.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of FMC from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.23.

Shares of FMC stock opened at $35.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.64. FMC Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.80 and a fifty-two week high of $68.72. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.73.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. FMC had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 8.03%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.29%.

In other news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 2,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total value of $163,429.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,468 shares in the company, valued at $1,407,107. This trade represents a 10.41 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

