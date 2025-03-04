Amalgamated Bank Has $1.23 Million Stock Position in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 72,714 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,188 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Chemours were worth $1,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Chemours by 99.7% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chemours in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in Chemours during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Chemours during the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in Chemours by 19.5% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,468 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CC opened at $13.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.33 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.70, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.68. The Chemours Company has a 52 week low of $13.77 and a 52 week high of $29.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.80.

Chemours ( NYSE:CC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Chemours had a return on equity of 26.54% and a net margin of 1.51%. On average, analysts forecast that The Chemours Company will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 175.44%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Chemours from $34.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Chemours in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Chemours from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Chemours from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Chemours in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chemours currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.11.

Chemours Profile

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

