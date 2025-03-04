Amalgamated Bank Has $1.30 Million Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 139,113 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,078 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. abrdn plc lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 351,288 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,181,000 after purchasing an additional 23,751 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the third quarter worth approximately $111,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 94.0% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 30,090 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 14,581 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 56.0% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,831 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 21.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 322,984 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,019,000 after acquiring an additional 56,725 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on WBA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.54.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Performance

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $10.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.71. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.08 and a 52-week high of $22.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 10th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $39.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.40 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 5.87% and a positive return on equity of 17.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

