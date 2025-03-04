Amalgamated Bank Has $1.32 Million Holdings in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its stake in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,841 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 813 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in BOX were worth $1,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOX. Congress Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in BOX by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 1,659,646 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,445,000 after buying an additional 246,993 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BOX by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,371,815 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,900,000 after acquiring an additional 134,175 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in shares of BOX in the 3rd quarter worth $4,314,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of BOX by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 343,875 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,866,000 after purchasing an additional 88,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of BOX during the third quarter valued at about $2,859,000. 86.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on BOX. StockNews.com lowered shares of BOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on BOX from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on BOX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. UBS Group raised their target price on BOX from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of BOX in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BOX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.89.

In other news, COO Olivia Nottebohm sold 6,079 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total value of $209,239.18. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 440,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,178,806.96. This represents a 1.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.32, for a total transaction of $446,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,453,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,890,434.88. This represents a 0.89 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,041 shares of company stock valued at $2,889,758 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

BOX opened at $32.75 on Tuesday. Box, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.63 and a 12 month high of $35.74. The company has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 40.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.78 and a 200 day moving average of $32.58.

Box, Inc engages in the provision of an enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, Box Governance, Box Zones, Box Relay, Box Shuttle, and Box KeySafe.

