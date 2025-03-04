Amalgamated Bank Has $1.35 Million Position in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM)

Amalgamated Bank cut its position in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,602 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Allegro MicroSystems were worth $1,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. KBC Group NV raised its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems in the 3rd quarter worth about $172,000. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Prosperity Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. 56.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ALGM shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Allegro MicroSystems in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.70.

Allegro MicroSystems stock opened at $25.62 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of -73.20 and a beta of 1.66. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.59 and a 12-month high of $33.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.70.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, regulator and LED driver ICs, and isolated gate drivers.

