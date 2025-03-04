Amalgamated Bank Has $1.38 Million Stake in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its position in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 131,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,690 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies were worth $1,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZI. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 343.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 4,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 39.0% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,635 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZI opened at $11.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 384.79, a P/E/G ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.31 and a 200-day moving average of $10.40. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $7.65 and a one year high of $17.01.

ZoomInfo Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $309.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.64 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 0.74%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ZI shares. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.92.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

