Amalgamated Bank Increases Stake in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Free Report) by 746.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,491 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,661 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Skyline Champion were worth $1,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,491,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,507,000 after purchasing an additional 363,885 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Skyline Champion by 5,843.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 256,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,635,000 after buying an additional 252,601 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Skyline Champion by 80.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 351,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,928,000 after buying an additional 156,757 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Skyline Champion by 118.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 188,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,905,000 after acquiring an additional 102,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,790,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,873,000 after acquiring an additional 78,733 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Timothy A. Burkhardt sold 3,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.87, for a total value of $408,564.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,706 shares in the company, valued at $3,495,290.22. This trade represents a 10.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 4,335 shares of Skyline Champion stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total value of $451,750.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,107,020.31. This trade represents a 9.91 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Skyline Champion Stock Down 2.6 %

Skyline Champion stock opened at $99.85 on Tuesday. Skyline Champion Co. has a 1-year low of $64.82 and a 1-year high of $116.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $95.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.16 and a beta of 1.62.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.24. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 6.80%. Equities research analysts forecast that Skyline Champion Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SKY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Skyline Champion from $90.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.20.

Skyline Champion Profile

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

