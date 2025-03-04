Amalgamated Bank Lowers Position in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its stake in shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,263 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $1,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boise Cascade during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 23.9% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 378 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Boise Cascade by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 473 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Boise Cascade by 50.1% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 689 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. 96.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Boise Cascade

In other news, Director Kristopher J. Matula sold 553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.16, for a total transaction of $57,047.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,351,292.84. The trade was a 4.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on BCC shares. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Boise Cascade from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Boise Cascade from $136.00 to $122.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Boise Cascade from $157.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Boise Cascade from $155.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boise Cascade has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.50.

Boise Cascade Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE BCC opened at $102.48 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Boise Cascade has a 52 week low of $101.32 and a 52 week high of $155.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $120.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.54.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The construction company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 5.60%. On average, analysts predict that Boise Cascade will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Boise Cascade Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio is 8.79%.

Boise Cascade Company Profile

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine shop lumber and appearance grade boards.

Featured Articles

