Amalgamated Bank Lowers Stock Position in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its position in shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,721 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 181 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Matson were worth $1,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Matson by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 16,217 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Matson by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,645 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in Matson by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,972 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Matson by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 2,283 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its position in shares of Matson by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 1,663 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MATX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Matson from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Matson from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Matson from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th.

Matson Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of MATX stock opened at $140.31 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Matson, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.50 and a twelve month high of $169.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $139.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.43. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.05.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The shipping company reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $890.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.78 million. Matson had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 16.89%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Matson, Inc. will post 13.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Matson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Matson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.69%.

About Matson

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of ocean transportation and logistics services. It operates through two segments, Ocean Transportation and Logistics. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Japan, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

