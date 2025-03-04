Amalgamated Bank Purchases 1,156 Shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,390 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $1,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GT. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 2,504.3% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 17,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 16,378 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 7.3% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 32,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 2,245 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 20.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,163 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP raised its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 29.4% during the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 13,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Institutional investors own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus raised shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.98.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Trading Down 6.5 %

Shares of GT opened at $8.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.96. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a twelve month low of $7.27 and a twelve month high of $13.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.83 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 0.37%. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Profile

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of tires. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment is involved in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of tires and related products and services in North, Central, and South America.

