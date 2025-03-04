Amalgamated Bank Raises Holdings in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,068 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Archrock were worth $1,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Archrock by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 223,310 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,558,000 after acquiring an additional 8,656 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Archrock by 111.8% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 14,200 shares in the last quarter. Corps Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archrock during the 4th quarter valued at $697,000. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Archrock during the 4th quarter worth about $431,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Archrock by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 52,873 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

AROC stock opened at $25.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.83. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 28.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.57. Archrock, Inc. has a one year low of $17.26 and a one year high of $30.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. This is a positive change from Archrock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Archrock’s payout ratio is 73.08%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AROC shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Archrock from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Archrock from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.17.

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. It engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining of its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services.

