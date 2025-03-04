Amalgamated Bank Raises Stock Holdings in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Free Report) by 751.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 55,887 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,321 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Hims & Hers Health were worth $1,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 4,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Stonekeep Investments LLC lifted its position in Hims & Hers Health by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Stonekeep Investments LLC now owns 16,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 3,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 72,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 1,100.0% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Hims & Hers Health Stock Performance

Shares of HIMS opened at $40.65 on Tuesday. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.20 and a fifty-two week high of $72.98. The company has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.39 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hims & Hers Health ( NYSE:HIMS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. Hims & Hers Health had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 8.19%. The company had revenue of $481.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $494.56 million. Analysts forecast that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HIMS shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $38.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $24.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hims & Hers Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.23.

Insider Activity at Hims & Hers Health

In other news, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 78,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.62, for a total value of $2,314,121.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,956 shares in the company, valued at $3,256,896.72. The trade was a 41.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Soleil Boughton sold 4,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total value of $251,984.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 157,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,549,268.05. The trade was a 2.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,062,011 shares of company stock worth $36,892,724 in the last three months. Company insiders own 17.71% of the company’s stock.

Hims & Hers Health Profile

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Articles

